Recapping the wins, losses, and surprises of the Conn. primary election

Democratic and Republican voters cast their ballots last Tuesday during Connecticut's primary elections. On this week's episode of Disrupted, we take a look at the outcomes of local, state, and federal races. We also learn more about how shifting demographics, class, and low voter turnout could impact state politics in the coming years.

GUESTS:

Dan Haar: Columnist and Associate Editor at Hearst Connecticut Media

Steven T. Moore: Assistant Professor of Government at Wesleyan University

Lisa Hagen: Federal Policy Reporter for the Connecticut Mirror and Connecticut Public

Thanks to our summer interns, Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.

