© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

Recapping the wins, losses, and surprises of the Conn. primary election

Published August 17, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT
Connecticut 2022 Primary
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
Dorothy Johnson casts her vote at the Ann Molloy School in West Haven, Conn., during the 2022 Connecticut primary.

Democratic and Republican voters cast their ballots last Tuesday during Connecticut's primary elections. On this week's episode of Disrupted, we take a look at the outcomes of local, state, and federal races. We also learn more about how shifting demographics, class, and low voter turnout could impact state politics in the coming years.

GUESTS:

Dan Haar: Columnist and Associate Editor at Hearst Connecticut Media
Steven T. Moore: Assistant Professor of Government at Wesleyan University
Lisa Hagen: Federal Policy Reporter for the Connecticut Mirror and Connecticut Public

Thanks to our summer interns, Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.

Our show is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Disrupted
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted,' hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
See stories by James Szkobel-Wolff
J. Carlisle Larsen
J. Carlisle Larsen is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted' with Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean. JC has a background in production, reporting and hosting and previously worked for Wisconsin Public Radio and WDET-FM (Detroit’s NPR Station). Her work has appeared on National Public Radio, the CBC, and other outlets.
See stories by J. Carlisle Larsen
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski