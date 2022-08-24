© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

How fashion influences what we wear and who we are

Published August 24, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT
21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival - Day 7
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD
/
Getty Images North America
Andre Leon Talley speaks during 'The Gospel According to Andr' Q&A during the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival on November 2, 2018 in Savannah, Georgia.

Historian Tanisha C. Ford says she was always obsessed with style, but it wasn't until she became a college student that she saw fashion as both being deeply connected to her fellow Black students and a site of appropriation by the mainstream.

On this week's Disrupted, we revisit our conversation with Ford from this spring. We also look at the economic and environmental ramifications of the fast fashion industry.

GUESTS:

The original broadcast of this episode was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff and Zshekinah Collier.

Disrupted is produced by J. Carlisle Larsen, Kevin Chang Barnum, and Catie Talarski.

Special thanks to our summer interns Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Disrupted
J. Carlisle Larsen
J. Carlisle Larsen is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted' with Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean. JC has a background in production, reporting and hosting and previously worked for Wisconsin Public Radio and WDET-FM (Detroit’s NPR Station). Her work has appeared on National Public Radio, the CBC, and other outlets.
See stories by J. Carlisle Larsen
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski