How fashion influences what we wear and who we are

Historian Tanisha C. Ford says she was always obsessed with style, but it wasn't until she became a college student that she saw fashion as both being deeply connected to her fellow Black students and a site of appropriation by the mainstream.

On this week's Disrupted, we revisit our conversation with Ford from this spring. We also look at the economic and environmental ramifications of the fast fashion industry.

GUESTS:



Tanisha C. Ford : Professor of History at The Graduate Center, CUNY and author of Dressed in Dreams: A Black Girl's Love Letter to Fashion

Professor of History at The Graduate Center, CUNY and author of Dr. Sheng Lu : Associate Professor of Fashion and Apparel Studies at the University of Delaware

The original broadcast of this episode was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff and Zshekinah Collier.

Disrupted is produced by J. Carlisle Larsen, Kevin Chang Barnum, and Catie Talarski.

Special thanks to our summer interns Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

