Reclaiming spiritual traditions like Hoodoo and Brujeria is connecting people to their heritage
This episode originally aired on November 10, 2021
Spiritual practices such as Brujeria and Hoodoo have long been portrayed by colonial powers as deviant or even evil. On this week's episode of Disrupted, we learn more about the history of these religions. And, take a look at the growing popularity of tarot through the art and legacy of Pamela Colman Smith.
GUESTS:
- Yvonne Chireau: Professor of Religion at Swarthmore College and author of Black Magic: Religion and the African American Conjuring Tradition.
- Lorraine Monteagut: practicing Bruja and author of Brujas: The Magic and Power of Witches of Color
- Elizabeth Foley O'Connor: Associate Professor of English, Director of the Gender Studies Program at Washington College in Maryland, author of Pamela Colman Smith: Artist, Feminist & Mystic
This episode was originally produced by James Szkobel-Wolff and Zshekinah Collier.