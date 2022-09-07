Reclaiming spiritual traditions like Hoodoo and Brujeria is connecting people to their heritage

This episode originally aired on November 10, 2021

Spiritual practices such as Brujeria and Hoodoo have long been portrayed by colonial powers as deviant or even evil. On this week's episode of Disrupted, we learn more about the history of these religions. And, take a look at the growing popularity of tarot through the art and legacy of Pamela Colman Smith.

GUESTS:



This episode was originally produced by James Szkobel-Wolff and Zshekinah Collier.

