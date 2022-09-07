© 2022 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Reclaiming spiritual traditions like Hoodoo and Brujeria is connecting people to their heritage

Published September 7, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT
Tarot Cards from the Rider Tarot Deck
Historical Picture Archive/Corbis via Getty Images
Corbis Historical
Tarot Cards from the Rider Tarot Deck (Photo by © Historical Picture Archive/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

This episode originally aired on November 10, 2021

Spiritual practices such as Brujeria and Hoodoo have long been portrayed by colonial powers as deviant or even evil. On this week's episode of Disrupted, we learn more about the history of these religions. And, take a look at the growing popularity of tarot through the art and legacy of Pamela Colman Smith.

GUESTS:

This episode was originally produced by James Szkobel-Wolff and Zshekinah Collier.

Disrupted
J. Carlisle Larsen
J. Carlisle Larsen is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted' with Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean. JC has a background in production, reporting and hosting and previously worked for Wisconsin Public Radio and WDET-FM (Detroit’s NPR Station). Her work has appeared on National Public Radio, the CBC, and other outlets.
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
