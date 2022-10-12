Navigating politics at school and at home during 'dangerously divided times'

In a FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos survey from September, Americans rated political extremism or polarization as their second highest concern after inflation. This hour, we explore how we communicate across that political divide.

Mónica Guzmán is Senior Fellow for Public Practice at Braver Angels, an organization that works to “unite red and blue Americans in a working alliance to depolarize America.” Her new book is called I Never Thought Of It That Way: How To Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times.

We also hear about a controversial vocabulary worksheet at a Connecticut high school.

Guests:



Mónica Guzmán : Senior Fellow for Public Practice at Braver Angels, author of I Never Thought Of It That Way: How To Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times

: Senior Fellow for Public Practice at Braver Angels, author of Catherine Shen: Education reporter at Connecticut Public

This episode was produced by Kevin Chang Barnum, J. Carlisle Larsen, and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Taylor Doyle and Jacob Gannon.

