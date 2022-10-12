© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

Navigating politics at school and at home during 'dangerously divided times'

Published October 12, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT
Photo of author Monica Guzman.
Mónica Guzmán author of I Never Thought Of It That Way: How To Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times.

In a FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos survey from September, Americans rated political extremism or polarization as their second highest concern after inflation. This hour, we explore how we communicate across that political divide.

Mónica Guzmán is Senior Fellow for Public Practice at Braver Angels, an organization that works to “unite red and blue Americans in a working alliance to depolarize America.” Her new book is called I Never Thought Of It That Way: How To Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times.

We also hear about a controversial vocabulary worksheet at a Connecticut high school.

Guests:

  • Mónica Guzmán: Senior Fellow for Public Practice at Braver Angels, author of I Never Thought Of It That Way: How To Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times
  • Catherine Shen: Education reporter at Connecticut Public

This episode was produced by Kevin Chang Barnum, J. Carlisle Larsen, and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Taylor Doyle and Jacob Gannon.

Our show is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Programming like this is made possible thanks to listeners like you. Please consider supporting Disrupted and Connecticut Public with a donation today by visiting ctpublic.org/donate. 

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
J. Carlisle Larsen
J. Carlisle Larsen is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted' with Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean. JC has a background in production, reporting and hosting and previously worked for Wisconsin Public Radio and WDET-FM (Detroit’s NPR Station). Her work has appeared on National Public Radio, the CBC, and other outlets.
See stories by J. Carlisle Larsen
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski