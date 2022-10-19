© 2022 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

The forgotten and the powerful: A look at First Ladies and their influence

Published October 19, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT
Painted portrait of Michelle Obama
1 of 6  — Portrait of Michelle Obama
Portrait of Michelle Obama
Amy Sherald, National Portrait Gallery
Betty Ford standing, posing on Cabinet Room table; shoeless
2 of 6  — Betty Ford standing, posing on Cabinet Room table; shoeless
1977, January 19, Washington, DC – Betty Ford standing, posing on Cabinet Room table shoeless.
David Hume Kennerly
Betty ford.png
3 of 6  — Betty ford.png
Portrait of Elizabeth "Betty" Ford
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution; gift of Everett Raymond Kinstler
Grace coolidge.jpg
4 of 6  — Grace coolidge.jpg
Portrait of Mrs. Coolidge likely to adorn White House Gallery. Washington D.C, 1927
Library of Congress
Dolley Madison
5 of 6  — Dolley Madison
Portrait of Dolley Madison
National Portrait Gallery/Smithsonian
Portrait of Laura Bush
6 of 6  — Portrait of Laura Bush
Portrait of Laura Bush
Aleksander Titovets, National Portrait Gallery

The First Lady of the United States is not an elected position. But even so, the office plays an important role in our government. This week on Disrupted, an Art Historian talks about the powerful First Ladies of American history who don't get the recognition they deserve. Also, how gender quotas are changing politics in Latin America.

GUESTS:

Click here to see more images from the First Lady Exhibition.

J. Carlisle Larsen and Kevin Chang Barnum also contributed to producing this show, which originally aired on July 27, 2022.

Special thanks to our summer interns, Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.

Our show is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Disrupted White HouseSouth Americagender
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted,' hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
