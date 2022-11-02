© 2022 Connecticut Public

disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

Understanding gender roles and bias in early childhood development

Published November 2, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT
A child draws a rocket on a concrete wall with chalk as a dog looks on.
CHBD
/
Getty Images
A child draws a rocket on the wall.

According to Professor of Developmental Psychology Christia Spears Brown, focusing on gender labels for children has a major impact on how those children view the world. This hour on Disrupted, we explore how kids experience gender and stereotypes, and including how parents impart biases on their children, and what we can do about it.

We also hear from a professor of English who breaks down the language we use around gender and about her story growing up as a queer child in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

GUESTS:

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Emily Charash
Emily Charash is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Emily Charash
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean