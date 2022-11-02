Understanding gender roles and bias in early childhood development

According to Professor of Developmental Psychology Christia Spears Brown, focusing on gender labels for children has a major impact on how those children view the world. This hour on Disrupted, we explore how kids experience gender and stereotypes, and including how parents impart biases on their children, and what we can do about it.

We also hear from a professor of English who breaks down the language we use around gender and about her story growing up as a queer child in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

GUESTS:



Our show is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

