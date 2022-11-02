Understanding gender roles and bias in early childhood development
According to Professor of Developmental Psychology Christia Spears Brown, focusing on gender labels for children has a major impact on how those children view the world. This hour on Disrupted, we explore how kids experience gender and stereotypes, and including how parents impart biases on their children, and what we can do about it.
We also hear from a professor of English who breaks down the language we use around gender and about her story growing up as a queer child in Bloomfield, Connecticut.
GUESTS:
- Christia Spears Brown: Professor of Developmental Psychology and Associate Dean of Inclusive Excellence at the University of Kentucky, author of Unraveling Bias: How Prejudice Has Shaped Children for Generations and Why It’s Time to Break the Cycle
- Kathryn Bond Stockton: Dean of the school for cultural and social transformation and distinguished Professor of English at the University of Utah. Her books include The Queer Child, and, most recently, Gender(s)
Our show is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!