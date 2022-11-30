Understanding the impact of Nazi racism and American Jim Crow laws

Program Advisory: clips used in this episode contain antisemitic language used for the purpose of providing context.

This week, we discuss antisemitism today, how we teach the history of the holocaust and Nazi racism’s connection to American Jim Crow laws. We also hear about the Fortunoff Video Archive For Holocaust Testimonies.

This conversation was part of a panel moderated by host Khalilah Brown Dean that followed a screening of The U.S. and the Holocaust, a documentary miniseries directed by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein.

Classroom-ready materials and teaching resources created collaboratively with teachers, scholars and the Fortunoff Video Archive For Holocaust Testimonies at Yale University can be found here.

GUESTS:



Christina Chavarria: Program Coordinator for the William Levine Family Institute for Holocaust Education at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

Program Coordinator for the William Levine Family Institute for Holocaust Education at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Jeffrey A. Fletcher: Executive Director of The Ruby and Calvin Fletcher African American History Museum in Stratford, CT. He recently completed a 20-year career as a police officer in New Haven.

Executive Director of The Ruby and Calvin Fletcher African American History Museum in Stratford, CT. He recently completed a 20-year career as a police officer in New Haven. Aya Marczyk: Curriculum Development Fellow at the Fortunoff Video Archive For Holocaust Testimonies at Yale University



Disrupted is produced by Kevin Chang Barnum, Emily Charash and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Taylor Doyle and Jacob Gannon.

Special thanks to Dylan Reyes, Deidre Tavera, Maureen Connelly and the event co-sponsors Connecticut Public, Voices of Hope, The Ruby and Calvin Fletcher African American Collection, Stratford and The Sterling House Community Center, Stratford. Additional thanks to the Fortunoff Video Archive For Holocaust Testimonies at Yale University Library.