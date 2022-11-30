© 2022 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Understanding the impact of Nazi racism and American Jim Crow laws

Published November 30, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST
German soldiers round up a group of Jewish men lining them up against a fence in Czestochowa, Poland, in 1939.
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Collection
German soldiers round up a group of Jewish men in Czestochowa, Poland, in September 1939.

Program Advisory: clips used in this episode contain antisemitic language used for the purpose of providing context.

This week, we discuss antisemitism today, how we teach the history of the holocaust and Nazi racism’s connection to American Jim Crow laws. We also hear about the Fortunoff Video Archive For Holocaust Testimonies.

This conversation was part of a panel moderated by host Khalilah Brown Dean that followed a screening of The U.S. and the Holocaust, a documentary miniseries directed by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein.

Classroom-ready materials and teaching resources created collaboratively with teachers, scholars and the Fortunoff Video Archive For Holocaust Testimonies at Yale University can be found here.

GUESTS:

Disrupted is produced by Kevin Chang Barnum, Emily Charash and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Taylor Doyle and Jacob Gannon.

Special thanks to Dylan Reyes, Deidre Tavera, Maureen Connelly and the event co-sponsors Connecticut Public, Voices of Hope, The Ruby and Calvin Fletcher African American Collection, Stratford and The Sterling House Community Center, Stratford. Additional thanks to the Fortunoff Video Archive For Holocaust Testimonies at Yale University Library.

Disrupted
Khalilah Brown Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
