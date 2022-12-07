NXTHVN and poet Antoinette Brim-Bell talk about community and collaboration through art

This hour on Disrupted, how artists in Connecticut are using their talents to empower their communities. Titus Kaphar and Jason Price co-founded NXTHVN, a nonprofit that brings artists from around the world to New Haven. They'll talk about how that organization is empowering young people. And, Connecticut’s 8th State Poet Laureate Antoinette Brim-Bell talks about the collaborations that are fueling her art.

GUESTS:



Titus Kaphar: artist, President and Co-founder of NXTHVN

artist, President and Co-founder of NXTHVN Jason Price: Chairman of the Board and Co-founder of NXTHVN

Chairman of the Board and Co-founder of NXTHVN Antoinette Brim-Bell: Connecticut’s 8th State Poet Laureate, author of three books of poetry including, most recently, These Women You Gave Me

This episode originally aired on September 28, 2022.