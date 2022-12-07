© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

NXTHVN and poet Antoinette Brim-Bell talk about community and collaboration through art

Published December 7, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST
Jason Price and Titus Kaphpar sit talking on the steps in front of NXTHVN.
1 of 5  — NXTHVN
Jason Price and Titus Kaphar in front of NXTHVN.
Photo by Arielle W. Gray, courtesy of NXTHVN
Artwork by Sereen Amezzane of a student desk with text and drawings on it.
2 of 5  — Sereen Amezzane
Sereen Amezzane 'American Child,' 2022. Academia combo desk with marker.
Photo by John Dennis, courtesy of NXTHVN. / courtesy of NXTHVN
Artwork by Kaitlyn Higgins, Oil on found book 'The Stranger Beside Me' by Ann Rule. A face with hands over it on paper from the book.
3 of 5  — NXTHVN higgins
Kaitlyn Higgins 'The Strangers Beside Me,' 2021. Oil on found book 'The Stranger Beside Me' by Ann Rule.
Photo by Chris Gardner, courtesy of NXTHVN. / courtesy of NXTHVN
Two armchairs with photographs on them facing each other, connected with woven flags.
4 of 5  — NXTHVN Carillo
Sofia Carrillo, 'Hispanic Identity: Between Two Worlds.'
Photo by Chris Gardner, courtesy of NXTHVN. / courtesy of NXTHVN
Photo portrait of Antoinette Brim-Bell.
5 of 5  — Antoinette Brim-Bell
Connecticut's 8th State Poet Laureate, Antoinette Brim-Bell.
Blaq Pearl Photography / Blaq Pearl Photography

This hour on Disrupted, how artists in Connecticut are using their talents to empower their communities. Titus Kaphar and Jason Price co-founded NXTHVN, a nonprofit that brings artists from around the world to New Haven. They'll talk about how that organization is empowering young people. And, Connecticut’s 8th State Poet Laureate Antoinette Brim-Bell talks about the collaborations that are fueling her art.

GUESTS:

  • Titus Kaphar: artist, President and Co-founder of NXTHVN
  • Jason Price: Chairman of the Board and Co-founder of NXTHVN
  • Antoinette Brim-Bell: Connecticut’s 8th State Poet Laureate, author of three books of poetry including, most recently, These Women You Gave Me

This episode originally aired on September 28, 2022.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown Dean
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski