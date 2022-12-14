From 12 community colleges to 1: A new Connecticut State Community College

This hour on Disrupted, Connecticut’s 12 community colleges will officially merge into a single institution in July of 2023. John Maduko is the president of the new Connecticut State Community College. He tells us his vision for what the merger could mean for the state. We also hear from students, faculty, and staff. Hearst Media reporter Jacqueline Rabe Thomas also joins us to provide additional context on the merger.

GUESTS:



Jacqueline Rabe Thomas: Investigative Reporter at Hearst CT Media

Investigative Reporter at Hearst CT Media John Shafer: Professor at Middlesex Community College

Professor at Middlesex Community College Rebecca Beltrán: Guided Pathways Advisor at Middlesex Community College

Guided Pathways Advisor at Middlesex Community College David Blitz: Professor of Philosophy at Central Connecticut State University, Chair of the Faculty Advisory Committee to the Board of Regents

Professor of Philosophy at Central Connecticut State University, Chair of the Faculty Advisory Committee to the Board of Regents Dr. John Maduko: President of Connecticut State Community College