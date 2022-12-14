© 2022 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

From 12 community colleges to 1: A new Connecticut State Community College

By Kevin Chang Barnum ,
Khalilah Brown DeanCatie Talarski
Published December 14, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST
John Maduko, President, CT State Community College

This hour on Disrupted, Connecticut’s 12 community colleges will officially merge into a single institution in July of 2023. John Maduko is the president of the new Connecticut State Community College. He tells us his vision for what the merger could mean for the state. We also hear from students, faculty, and staff. Hearst Media reporter Jacqueline Rabe Thomas also joins us to provide additional context on the merger.

GUESTS:

  • Jacqueline Rabe Thomas: Investigative Reporter at Hearst CT Media
  • John Shafer: Professor at Middlesex Community College
  • Rebecca Beltrán: Guided Pathways Advisor at Middlesex Community College
  • David Blitz: Professor of Philosophy at Central Connecticut State University, Chair of the Faculty Advisory Committee to the Board of Regents
  • Dr. John Maduko: President of Connecticut State Community College

We want to thank Taylor Doyle, our intern, who also contributed to producing this episode.
Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Khalilah Brown Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
