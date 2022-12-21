© 2022 Connecticut Public

disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

The conversation around long COVID and other chronic conditions is changing

By Kevin Chang Barnum ,
Emily CharashKhalilah Brown DeanCatie Talarski
Published December 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST
Sonya Huber stands outside wearing a jacket in the snow with her hands in her pockets
Mark Mirko/The Hartford Courant
/
The Hartford Courant
Photographed in December 2020, Sonya Huber contracted rheumatoid arthritis in 2011 and COVID in March 2020. She then started having long COVID symptoms.

According to the CDC, 6 in 10 adults have a chronic disease. This hour on Disrupted, we explore the sometimes invisible suffering of those with long-term health conditions. Professor and writer Sonya Huber talks about her book Pain Woman Takes Your Keys, and Other Essays from a Nervous System, an experimental collection that details her experience with rheumatoid arthritis as she navigates a healthcare system that often dismisses her pain. We also hear from New York Times health and science writer Pam Belluck who updates us on the latest research into long COVID.

GUESTS:

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Emily Charash
Emily Charash is a podcast producer for Seasoned and Disrupted. She also produces branded podcasts for museums, cultural institutions, and businesses. Emily grew up in Newtown, Connecticut and loves UCONN women’s basketball!
Khalilah Brown Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
