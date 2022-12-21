The conversation around long COVID and other chronic conditions is changing

According to the CDC, 6 in 10 adults have a chronic disease. This hour on Disrupted, we explore the sometimes invisible suffering of those with long-term health conditions. Professor and writer Sonya Huber talks about her book Pain Woman Takes Your Keys, and Other Essays from a Nervous System, an experimental collection that details her experience with rheumatoid arthritis as she navigates a healthcare system that often dismisses her pain. We also hear from New York Times health and science writer Pam Belluck who updates us on the latest research into long COVID.

GUESTS:



Sonya Huber: Professor of Creative Writing at Fairfield University, author of 7 books including Pain Woman Takes Your Keys, and Other Essays from a Nervous System

Professor of Creative Writing at Fairfield University, author of 7 books including Pam Belluck: health and science writer for the New York Times, one of this year’s winners of the Victor Cohn Prize for Excellence in Medical Science Reporting, previously shared in winning a Pulitzer Prize