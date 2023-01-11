© 2023 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

The context of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest and UConn women’s basketball’s challenging season

By Kevin Chang Barnum ,
Emily CharashKhalilah Brown DeanCatie Talarski
Published January 11, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST
A person wearing a Bills jersey over a hoodie signs a poster with messages of support for Damar Hamlin. Part of the poster features a photo of Damar Hamlin.
Fans sign a poster with messages of support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering a catastrophic on-field collapse in the team's previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest has renewed conversations about the physical toll that football takes. This hour, we take a closer look at what happened during that Monday night game. Ben Strauss of The Washington Post gives us the context around what happened, and Ryan Stewart, a former safety for the Detroit Lions, remembers when his teammate Reggie Brown was given CPR on the field. Also, an update on UConn women's basketball from sports reporter Maggie Vanoni.

GUESTS:

  • Ben Strauss: sports and media reporter at The Washington Post
  • Ryan Stewart: former safety for the Detroit Lions and sports analyst
  • Maggie Vanoni: beat reporter for Hearst media with a focus on UConn women’s basketball

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Emily Charash
Emily Charash is a podcast producer for Seasoned and Disrupted. She also produces branded podcasts for museums, cultural institutions, and businesses. Emily grew up in Newtown, Connecticut and loves UCONN women’s basketball!
Khalilah Brown Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
