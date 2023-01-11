The context of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest and UConn women’s basketball’s challenging season

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest has renewed conversations about the physical toll that football takes. This hour, we take a closer look at what happened during that Monday night game. Ben Strauss of The Washington Post gives us the context around what happened, and Ryan Stewart, a former safety for the Detroit Lions, remembers when his teammate Reggie Brown was given CPR on the field. Also, an update on UConn women's basketball from sports reporter Maggie Vanoni.

GUESTS:



Ben Strauss: sports and media reporter at The Washington Post

sports and media reporter at The Washington Post Ryan Stewart: former safety for the Detroit Lions and sports analyst

former safety for the Detroit Lions and sports analyst Maggie Vanoni: beat reporter for Hearst media with a focus on UConn women’s basketball