Exploring revitalization projects in Hartford and New Haven
We examine how funding at different levels of government impacts urban revitalization efforts across Connecticut. CT Mirror/CT Public Federal Policy reporter Lisa Hagen outlines the government spending bill that was passed in December and how Connecticut will appropriate its earmarked funds. We’ll hear from Dr. Karen DuBois-Walton, President and CEO of Elm City Communities and The Glendower Group; they are redeveloping older low-income properties into what she calls “Housing of Choice” for struggling New Haven families. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin shares his challenges and accomplishments on renewing the city’s urban and small business communities in the final year of his last term.
GUESTS:
- Lisa Hagen: Federal Policy Reporter for the CT Mirror and Connecticut Public
- Dr. Karen DuBois-Walton: President and CEO of Elm City Communities and The Glendower Group
- Mayor Luke Bronin: Mayor of Hartford, CT
