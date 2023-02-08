© 2023 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

State Treasurer Erick Russell talks Baby Bonds and policy priorities

By Kevin Chang Barnum ,
Emily CharashWayne EdwardsKhalilah Brown DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published February 8, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST
Connecticut State Treasurer Erick Russell wearing a suit while standing in a long, lighted hallway
Erick Russell is the first openly gay Black person to be elected to statewide office in the country

This hour on Disrupted, we're taking a look at Connecticut fiscal policy. Connecticut State Treasurer Erick Russell is the first openly gay Black person to be elected to statewide office in the country. We talk to Russell about his take on Connecticut's finances and the delayed Baby Bonds program. Then, Emily Byrne of research-based advocacy organization Connecticut Voices for Children tells us about changes she'd like to see in Connecticut taxes and other legislation.

You can click here to search for your unclaimed property in Connecticut. You can click here to search for unclaimed property across multiple states.

GUESTS:

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Emily Charash
Emily Charash is a podcast producer for Seasoned and Disrupted. She also produces branded podcasts for museums, cultural institutions, and businesses. Emily grew up in Newtown, Connecticut and loves UCONN women’s basketball!
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.

Khalilah Brown Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
