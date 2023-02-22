The state of Connecticut's cannabis industry from 'Clean Slate' to equity joint ventures

This hour on Disrupted, we're taking a look at cannabis in Connecticut after the first month of legal sales. We’ll talk with Ben Zachs and Kennard Ray— equity partners of Fine Fettle in Manchester. Their store is Connecticut's first equity joint venture cannabis dispensary, part of a program that offer economic partnerships to people who have lived in areas disproportionately affected by drug-related convictions and high unemployment. The location opened on February 17th. We'll also hear from Dr. Amanda Reiman of New Frontier Data. She breaks down the latest cannabis sales numbers in the state. Lastly, Helen Caraballo talks about her experience waiting to have her drug-related conviction cleared by the "Clean Slate" law after the implementation of the program was delayed.

Chief Knowledge Officer of New Frontier Data Helen Caraballo: one of the Connecticut residents eligible to have their drug-related convictions automatically expunged when the Clean Slate program is fully implemented