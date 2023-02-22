© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

The state of Connecticut's cannabis industry from 'Clean Slate' to equity joint ventures

By Wayne Edwards,
Kevin Chang BarnumEmily CharashKhalilah Brown DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published February 22, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST
Fine Fettle dispensary
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
Fine Fettle dispensary products on display In Newington, Connecticut October 17, 2022.

This hour on Disrupted, we're taking a look at cannabis in Connecticut after the first month of legal sales. We’ll talk with Ben Zachs and Kennard Ray— equity partners of Fine Fettle in Manchester. Their store is Connecticut's first equity joint venture cannabis dispensary, part of a program that offer economic partnerships to people who have lived in areas disproportionately affected by drug-related convictions and high unemployment. The location opened on February 17th. We'll also hear from Dr. Amanda Reiman of New Frontier Data. She breaks down the latest cannabis sales numbers in the state. Lastly, Helen Caraballo talks about her experience waiting to have her drug-related conviction cleared by the "Clean Slate" law after the implementation of the program was delayed.

GUESTS:

  • Ben Zachs: COO of Fine Fettle
  • Kennard Ray: CEO of Fine Fettle in Manchester, founder of Full Citizens Coalition - an organization committed to civic engagement and restoring voting rights to formerly incarcerated individuals
  • Dr. Amanda Reiman: Chief Knowledge Officer of New Frontier Data
  • Helen Caraballo: one of the Connecticut residents eligible to have their drug-related convictions automatically expunged when the Clean Slate program is fully implemented

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Disrupted
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.<br/><br/>
See stories by Wayne Edwards
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Emily Charash
Emily Charash is a podcast producer for Seasoned and Disrupted. She also produces branded podcasts for museums, cultural institutions, and businesses. Emily grew up in Newtown, Connecticut and loves UCONN women’s basketball!
See stories by Emily Charash
Khalilah Brown Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown Dean
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski