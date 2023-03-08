© 2023 Connecticut Public

The future is female: The next generation of women leaders

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Emily CharashWayne EdwardsKhalilah Brown DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published March 8, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST
A photo of Earnestine Dawson standing with her arms crossed and white columns in the background
Earnestine Dawson, who most recently served as the Digital Director and Advisor to the Chairman for the House Democratic Caucus Rep. Hakeem Jeffries in the U.S. House of Representatives. She is a graduate of The Campaign School at Yale University.

This hour on Disrupted, we talk to Connecticut Kid Governor Ellie Mendez. The Kid Governor program teaches civics to 5th graders who elect one of their peers to the office. Ellie was elected on a platform that focuses on anxiety and depression. She is joined by her teacher, Mr. Michael Rinn. Then, we talk to Patricia Russo from The Campaign School at Yale University. The Campaign School seeks to increase the number of women holding political offices. Also part of the conversation is Earnestine Dawson, an alumna of the school who most recently served as the Digital Director and Advisor to the Chairman for the House Democratic Caucus Rep. Hakeem Jeffries in the U.S. House of Representatives.

You can read more about the Penn State panel 'Politics Unequal: The State of Women in Elected Office' here, and you can listen to the panel here.

To learn about The Campaign School at Yale University's training options, you can click here.

GUESTS:

  • Ellie Mendez: Connecticut Kid Governor, 5th grader at Monroe Elementary School
  • Mr. Michael Rinn: Ellie's 5th grade teacher
  • Patricia Russo: Executive Director of The Campaign School at Yale University.
  • Earnestine Dawson: recently served as the Digital Director and Advisor to the Chairman for the House Democratic Caucus Rep. Hakeem Jeffries in the U.S. House of Representatives, 2017 alumna of The Campaign School at Yale University.

Special thanks this week to Meg Fitzgerald.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Emily Charash
Emily Charash is a podcast producer for Seasoned and Disrupted. She also produces branded podcasts for museums, cultural institutions, and businesses. Emily grew up in Newtown, Connecticut and loves UCONN women’s basketball!
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.

Khalilah Brown Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
