© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

What the ocean is telling us about our impact on the planet

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Wayne EdwardsKhalilah Brown DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published March 22, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT
A photo of a motorboat traveling on Long Island Sound at sunset with a wake behind it
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Connecticut’s coastline along Long Island Sound will be the frontline to some of the state’s most severe impacts of climate change. This photo was taken as part of Connecticut Public's release of "Cutline: Climate Change Along Connecticut's Coast."

This hour, we listen to a panel discussion that Khalilah hosted for The Nature Conservancy in Connecticut’s annual Nature Talks series. The discussion was called “Oceans: Our Global Watchdog.” It was recorded in front of a live audience at Grace Farms in New Canaan, CT. The panelists talked about topics like how some communities are disproportionately affected by climate change and why we need to act now to protect the planet. The guests were Dr. Sylvia Earle, Explorer-in-Residence at the National Geographic Society, first woman Chief Scientist at NOAA and Time Magazine’s first “Hero for the Planet;” Dr. Camille Gaynus, Board Chair of Black in Marine Science and Assistant Teaching Professor of Biology at Penn State Brandywine; Dr. Lizzie McLeod, Global Reef Systems Lead at The Nature Conservancy and Dr. Tiara Moore, Founder and CEO of Black in Marine Science and the Black in Marine Science Program Lead at the Nature Conservancy.

To learn more about the impact of climate change on our state, watch Cutline: Climate Change Along Connecticut's Coast.

GUESTS:

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.

See stories by Wayne Edwards
Khalilah Brown Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown Dean
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski