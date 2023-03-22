What the ocean is telling us about our impact on the planet

This hour, we listen to a panel discussion that Khalilah hosted for The Nature Conservancy in Connecticut’s annual Nature Talks series. The discussion was called “Oceans: Our Global Watchdog.” It was recorded in front of a live audience at Grace Farms in New Canaan, CT. The panelists talked about topics like how some communities are disproportionately affected by climate change and why we need to act now to protect the planet. The guests were Dr. Sylvia Earle, Explorer-in-Residence at the National Geographic Society, first woman Chief Scientist at NOAA and Time Magazine’s first “Hero for the Planet;” Dr. Camille Gaynus, Board Chair of Black in Marine Science and Assistant Teaching Professor of Biology at Penn State Brandywine; Dr. Lizzie McLeod, Global Reef Systems Lead at The Nature Conservancy and Dr. Tiara Moore, Founder and CEO of Black in Marine Science and the Black in Marine Science Program Lead at the Nature Conservancy.

To learn more about the impact of climate change on our state, watch Cutline: Climate Change Along Connecticut's Coast.

