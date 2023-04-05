From Cronkite to TikTok: How media literacy is evolving across generations

This hour, we look at how media is understood across generations and why media literacy is more than just identifying misinformation on the news or social media. Global media literacy educator Dr. Belinha De Abreu talks about the evolving relationship between people and the platforms they use. She also explains Connecticut's policy surrounding media literacy education. Later in the show, we hear a roundtable discussion with college journalism students as we learn how they approach finding accurate news.

GUESTS:



Dr. Belinha De Abreu : President of the International Council for Media Literacy and professor at Sacred Heart University; author of over 13 books including, most recently, “Media Literacy for Justice: Lessons for Changing the World”

Tyler Wells : senior journalism major at the University of New Haven, Editor-in-Chief of The Charger Bulletin campus newspaper

Faith Arcuri : junior at the University of New Haven majoring in journalism who writes for The Charger Bulletin

Julie Dunn: junior at Sacred Heart University majoring in media arts with a concentration of TV, film and media

Colin Moura: sophomore at Sacred Heart University majoring in media arts, Photography Editor of campus newspaper The Spectrum

Special thanks to our interns Melody Rivera and Elizabeth Van Arnam who hosted the roundtable discussion.