Transgender people face growing discrimination, but still find joy

This hour, we explore the recent rise in anti-trans legislation. Orion Rummler of The 19th News takes us through anti-trans bills that are being passed at the state level. Karleigh Chardonnay Webb explains why attacks on trans athletes are about more than sports. And Dawn Ennis talks about finding joy during a time of discrimination.

GUESTS:



Orion Rummler : LGBTQ+ reporter for The 19th News

: LGBTQ+ reporter for The 19th News Karleigh Chardonnay Webb : contributor to Outsports, peer support operator for Trans Lifeline, organizer for the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Reapers Women’s Football team member.

: contributor to Outsports, peer support operator for Trans Lifeline, organizer for the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Reapers Women’s Football team member. Dawn Ennis: journalist, professor at the University of Hartford, author of "What Makes Trans Joy Such a Powerful Antidote to Transphobia."

