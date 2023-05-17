Jerry Craft and Barbara Brandon-Croft are cartoonists who broke out of the boxes drawn around them

This hour on Disrupted, we are listening back to our interviews with Black cartoonists who pushed their medium forward despite the reluctance of newspapers outside of the Black press to nationally syndicate their work. Jerry Craft talks about his banned, award-winning graphic novel New Kid, in addition to his latest book, School Trip. Barbara Brandon-Croft discusses her pioneering comic strip Where I'm Coming From and her new book, a collection of her comic strips. That book is also titled Where I'm Coming From.

GUESTS:



Jerry Craft: author and illustrator of the graphic novels New Kid , Class Act and School Trip . He is also the creator of the comic strip Mama's Boyz and a former Connecticut resident.



author and illustrator of the graphic novels , and . He is also the creator of the comic strip and a former Connecticut resident. Barbara Brandon-Croft: creator of the comic strip Where I'm Coming From. Her new book is a collection of her comic strips and is also called Where I'm Coming From.

This episode originally aired on March 1, 2023.