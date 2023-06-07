The Black press has been shaping media in the United States since 1827

Black news outlets have long shed light on important stories ignored by other organizations. This hour, we’re taking an in depth look at the Black press. Professor Trevy A. McDonald tells us about the role the Black press played during important moments in history such as the civil rights movement. Akoto Ofori-Atta of Capital B explains her goals in helping to create a non-profit newsroom dedicated to centering Black voices. And Sasha Allen Walton and Endera Allen Stevens talk about working at Connecticut's largest and longest-published Black newspaper.

You can learn more about Capital B at their website here or sign up for their newsletter here.

You can learn more about Northend Agent's at their website here.

GUESTS:



Trevy A. McDonald: Associate Dean of ABIDE (Access, Belonging, Inclusion, Diversity, & Equity); Associate Professor of Broadcast and Electronic Journalism; Author; owner of Reyomi Media Group, an independent book publishing and consulting company based in Durham, N.C.

Co-founder and Chief Audience Officer at Capital B Sasha Allen Walton: Editor-in-Chief at Northend Agent’s

