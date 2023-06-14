© 2023 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

How Black Americans have shaped Connecticut history

By Catie Talarski,
Meg DaltonKhalilah Brown-Dean
Published June 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
Zoomed in photograph of a sign in front of the freeman homes reads, "Little Liberia, Oldest Surviving Homes in Connecticut build by African-Americans," with a list of restoration funders.
1 of 5  — Freeman Houses_sign.jpg
A sign posted in front of the historic Mary and Eliza Freeman Houses in Bridgeport, CT.
Meg Dalton / Connecticut Public
A photo of the historic Mary and Eliza Freeman Houses in Bridgeport from the street. You can see fencing up around to protect them as well as official signs posted by the state.
2 of 5  — Freeman Houses_1.jpg
The historic Mary and Eliza Freeman Houses in Bridgeport, Connecticut, built circa 1848, are listed on the State and National Register of Historic Places.
Meg Dalton / Connecticut Public
A group of prominent Black residents of Little Liberia in Bridgeport, Connecticut, pose for a photo on the steps of one of their homes.
3 of 5  — Picture19-768x492.jpg
Residents of Little Liberia in the South End of Bridgeport, CT. Courtesy of The Mary and Eliza Freeman Center.
The Mary and Eliza Freeman Center
Connecticut’s 29th Civil War Black infantry regiment.
4 of 5  — 29thconnbeaufortsclibofcongress.jpeg
Connecticut’s 29th Civil War Black infantry regiment.
Library of Congress
Students and alumni of Howard University gather on campus to celebrate the victory of alum and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris with President-elect Joe Biden in 2020.
5 of 5  — AP20313010479311-2048x1366.jpeg
Students and alumni of Howard University, alma mater of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, gather on campus to celebrate her victory with President-elect Joe Biden, Saturday evening, Nov. 7, 2020.
J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo

This hour, we’re celebrating the 158th anniversary of Juneteenth with a look back at how Black Americans have helped shape Connecticut History.

Maisa Tisdale has dedicated much of her career to uncovering the rich history of a planned neighborhood for Black and Indigenous Americans in Bridgeport in the 1800s. When she came on the show two years ago, she shared her work as the president and CEO of the Mary and Eliza Freeman Center for History and Community and her efforts to renovate the historic Bridgeport homes of the Freeman sisters. The National Park Service recently awarded the Freeman Center a $750,000 grant as part of the Historic Preservation Fund’s African American Civil Rights Grant Program.

The 29th Infantry was a Black Civil War volunteer regiment in Connecticut. Private Orrin Benjamin Hawley was a member of that infantry as discovered by his great-great-grandson Charles “Ben” Hawley. Ben shares what he learned about his ancestors and how he’s doing his part to educate younger generations on their contributions.

Did you know that in 1831, New Haven had the opportunity to be the home of the first HBCU in the Northeast? We revisit our conversation with Dr. Jelani M. Favors about the history of HBCUs and how they disrupted the notions of leadership and excellence to elevate Black communities.

Looking for ways to celebrate Juneteenth? Find a list of events happening across Connecticut here.

Guests: 

To learn more about New Haven’s 1831 failed HBCU proposal, listen to “A People’s History of Dixwell” walking tour, voiced by Metropolitan Business Academy students in New Haven.

This episode was produced with support from: Kevin Chang Barnum, Catie Talarski, Wayne Edwards, Meg Dalton, James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, Daniela Luna and Meg Fitzgerald. Excerpts from our conversation with Ben Hawley originally aired on November 11, 2020. Excerpts from our conversation with Dr. Jelani Favors aired on August 4, 2021.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Disrupted
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
