From Stonewall to today: LGBTQ+ moments of resilience

This hour, we take a deep dive into LGBTQ+ Pride and history. We’ll talk about Stonewall, but also other moments in the LGBTQ+ rights movement that don’t get as much attention.

Pride month began 54 years ago today, June 28. Historian Marc Stein describes LGBTQ+ movements that happened before the Stonewall Uprising and two protests that occurred in Bridgeport .

Archivist, Frank Perez and documentarian Sheri Wright tell the tragic story of The Upstairs Lounge, a popular New Orleans gay bar in the 1970’s.

Beau Lancaster is an LGBTQ+ historian currently working on a documentary about Blues Bar - a popular New York City bar among the Black LGBTQ+ community.

