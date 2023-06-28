From Stonewall to today: LGBTQ+ moments of resilience
This hour, we take a deep dive into LGBTQ+ Pride and history. We’ll talk about Stonewall, but also other moments in the LGBTQ+ rights movement that don’t get as much attention.
Pride month began 54 years ago today, June 28. Historian Marc Stein describes LGBTQ+ movements that happened before the Stonewall Uprising and two protests that occurred in Bridgeport .
Archivist, Frank Perez and documentarian Sheri Wright tell the tragic story of The Upstairs Lounge, a popular New Orleans gay bar in the 1970’s.
Beau Lancaster is an LGBTQ+ historian currently working on a documentary about Blues Bar - a popular New York City bar among the Black LGBTQ+ community.
GUESTS:
- Marc Stein: Jamie and Phyllis Pasker Professor of History at San Francisco State University; director of the OutHistory; coeditor of Queer Pasts, a digital history project.
- Frank Perez: Co-founder and Executive Director of LGBT+ Archives Project
- Sheri Wright: Visual artist and producer of Tracking Fire: Finding Hope in the Aftermath of Hate, a documentary in production about the Upstairs Lounge and Pulse Nightclub.
- Beau Lancaster: LGBTQ+ historian and content creator; Adjunct Professor at The City University of New York; producing the documentary Gay, Black, and Blue: The Raid on Blues Bar.