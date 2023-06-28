© 2023 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

From Stonewall to today: LGBTQ+ moments of resilience

By Wayne Edwards,
Kevin Chang BarnumKhalilah Brown-DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published June 28, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT
A gay and lesbian pride parade marches through the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston in 1975.
Spencer Grant
/
Getty Images
A gay and lesbian pride parade marches through the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston in 1975.

This hour, we take a deep dive into LGBTQ+ Pride and history. We’ll talk about Stonewall, but also other moments in the LGBTQ+ rights movement that don’t get as much attention.

Pride month began 54 years ago today, June 28. Historian Marc Stein describes LGBTQ+ movements that happened before the Stonewall Uprising and two protests that occurred in Bridgeport .

Archivist, Frank Perez and documentarian Sheri Wright tell the tragic story of The Upstairs Lounge, a popular New Orleans gay bar in the 1970’s.

Beau Lancaster is an LGBTQ+ historian currently working on a documentary about Blues Bar - a popular New York City bar among the Black LGBTQ+ community.

GUESTS:

  • Marc Stein: Jamie and Phyllis Pasker Professor of History at San Francisco State University; director of the OutHistory; coeditor of Queer Pasts, a digital history project.
  • Frank Perez: Co-founder and Executive Director of LGBT+ Archives Project
  • Sheri Wright: Visual artist and producer of Tracking Fire: Finding Hope in the Aftermath of Hate, a documentary in production about the Upstairs Lounge and Pulse Nightclub.
  • Beau Lancaster: LGBTQ+ historian and content creator; Adjunct Professor at The City University of New York; producing the documentary Gay, Black, and Blue: The Raid on Blues Bar.

Disrupted
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.<br/><br/>
See stories by Wayne Edwards
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski