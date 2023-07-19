A look at the film industry, from strikes to summer blockbusters

This hour on Disrupted, we talk about the ways the film industry is changing— including the recent strikes and their potential impact outside the entertainment world. We look at diverse representation in film and TV that goes beyond casting choices. And we also hear about the summer’s biggest films, including Barbie and Oppenheimer.

