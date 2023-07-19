A look at the film industry, from strikes to summer blockbusters
This hour on Disrupted, we talk about the ways the film industry is changing— including the recent strikes and their potential impact outside the entertainment world. We look at diverse representation in film and TV that goes beyond casting choices. And we also hear about the summer’s biggest films, including Barbie and Oppenheimer.
GUESTS:
- Nadira Goffe: Associate Culture Writer at Slate
- Walter Chaw: Senior Film Critic for Film Freak Central and author of A Walter Hill Film: Tragedy and Masculinity in the Films of Walter Hill
- James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College, regular panelist on Colin McEnroe Show's weekly pop-culture roundtable "The Nose"
Special thanks to our interns Carol Chen and Stacey Addo.
