What the ocean is telling us about our impact on the planet

This hour, we listen back to a panel discussion that Khalilah hosted for The Nature Conservancy in Connecticut’s annual Nature Talks series. The discussion was called “Oceans: Our Global Watchdog.” It was recorded in front of a live audience at Grace Farms in New Canaan, CT. The panelists talked about topics like how some communities are disproportionately affected by climate change and why we need to act now to protect the planet.

Connecticut Public’s talk shows have teamed up to bring you stories exploring Connecticut's shoreline for the first ever Nautiweek, short for Nautical Week. You can find all of our NautiWeek show coverage at ctpublic.org/nautiweek.

To learn more about the impact of climate change on our state, watch Cutline: Climate Change Along Connecticut's Coast.

GUESTS:



Special thanks to our interns Melody Rivera, Elizabeth Van Arnam, Carol Chen and Stacey Addo.

This episode originally aired on March 22, 2023.