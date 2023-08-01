© 2023 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

What the ocean is telling us about our impact on the planet

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Wayne EdwardsKhalilah Brown-DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published August 1, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT
A photo of a motorboat traveling on Long Island Sound at sunset with a wake behind it
Connecticut Public
The Terry Backer II, a boat captained by the Long Island Soundkeeper Bill Lucey of the nonprofit Save the Sound, makes its way across Long Island Sound at the mouth of the Connecticut River in Old Saybrook. This still was taken as part of Connecticut Public's release of "Cutline: Climate Change Along Connecticut's Coast."

This hour, we listen back to a panel discussion that Khalilah hosted for The Nature Conservancy in Connecticut’s annual Nature Talks series. The discussion was called “Oceans: Our Global Watchdog.” It was recorded in front of a live audience at Grace Farms in New Canaan, CT. The panelists talked about topics like how some communities are disproportionately affected by climate change and why we need to act now to protect the planet.

Connecticut Public’s talk shows have teamed up to bring you stories exploring Connecticut's shoreline for the first ever Nautiweek, short for Nautical Week. You can find all of our NautiWeek show coverage at ctpublic.org/nautiweek.

To learn more about the impact of climate change on our state, watch Cutline: Climate Change Along Connecticut's Coast.

GUESTS:

Special thanks to our interns Melody Rivera, Elizabeth Van Arnam, Carol Chen and Stacey Addo.

This episode originally aired on March 22, 2023.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.

Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
