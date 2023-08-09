© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disrupted

A candid conversation with comedian Roy Wood Jr.

By Wayne Edwards,
Kevin Chang BarnumKhalilah Brown-DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published August 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Roy Wood Jr.
Art Streiber

Comedian and writer Roy Wood Jr. has been entertaining audiences with political satire for more than 25 years. He is best known for his role as a correspondent on Comedy Central's The Daily Show. In April, Roy joined the list of notable comedians such as Jay Leno, Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah to headline the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. This hour, Roy Wood Jr. talks about his upbringing in the South, his rise in comedy and his future on The Daily Show.

NOTE: This conversation was recorded during Writer's Guild of America strike and before the SAG-AFTRA walkout.

GUESTS:

  • Roy Wood Jr.: Comedian, writer, producer. Correspondent and guest host, The Daily Show.

Special thanks to our interns Carol Chen and Stacey Addo.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Disrupted
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.<br/><br/>
See stories by Wayne Edwards
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski