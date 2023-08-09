A candid conversation with comedian Roy Wood Jr.

Comedian and writer Roy Wood Jr. has been entertaining audiences with political satire for more than 25 years. He is best known for his role as a correspondent on Comedy Central's The Daily Show. In April, Roy joined the list of notable comedians such as Jay Leno, Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah to headline the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. This hour, Roy Wood Jr. talks about his upbringing in the South, his rise in comedy and his future on The Daily Show.

NOTE: This conversation was recorded during Writer's Guild of America strike and before the SAG-AFTRA walkout.

GUESTS:



Roy Wood Jr.: Comedian, writer, producer. Correspondent and guest host, The Daily Show.

Special thanks to our interns Carol Chen and Stacey Addo.

