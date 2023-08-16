Changing Gears: Meet the women expanding representation in cycling

This hour, we take a look at representation in the cycling world. Connecticut-based bike instructor Leta Highsmith talks about being the first Black woman to become a League Cycling Coach with The League of American Bicyclists. Hannah Ross discusses her book Revolutions: How Women Changed the World on Two Wheels. And Katie Walker, who just finished racing in the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, explains what it's like competing at the highest level as she prepares for the Paralympic Games next summer.

GUESTS:



Leta Highsmith : League Cycling Coach with The League of American Bicyclists. She is the first Black woman to be a cycling coach with that organization.

: League Cycling Coach with The League of American Bicyclists. She is the first Black woman to be a cycling coach with that organization. Hannah Ross : author of Revolutions: How Women Changed the World on Two Wheels

: author of Katie Walker: Paracyclist for Team USA who competes in track cycling

Special thanks to our interns Carol Chen and Stacey Addo.

