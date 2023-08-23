© 2023 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Food innovations that are changing the way people eat

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Wayne EdwardsKhalilah Brown-DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published August 23, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT
A dish made with GOOD Meat's cultivated chicken is displayed at the Eat Just office on July 27, 2023 in Alameda, California. Back in June the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) authorized two California based companies, Upside Foods and GOOD Meat, to sell chicken grown from cells in a lab. Cultivated or lab-grown meat is made by feeding nutrients to animal cells.

This hour, we explore disruptions in our food landscape, from consumption to distribution and food waste management. Brian Paganini, Vice President of Quantum Biopower in Connecticut, explains how the company transforms food scraps into energy. Joshua Tetrick, CEO and Co-Founder of GOOD Meat, talks about growing meat from cells. And Katie Martin, CEO of More Than Food Consulting, discusses how to make food pantry operations better for those they serve.

GUESTS:

Special thanks to our interns Carol Chen and Stacey Addo who helped produce this episode.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.

Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
