Food innovations that are changing the way people eat

This hour, we explore disruptions in our food landscape, from consumption to distribution and food waste management. Brian Paganini, Vice President of Quantum Biopower in Connecticut, explains how the company transforms food scraps into energy. Joshua Tetrick, CEO and Co-Founder of GOOD Meat, talks about growing meat from cells. And Katie Martin, CEO of More Than Food Consulting, discusses how to make food pantry operations better for those they serve.

GUESTS:



Special thanks to our interns Carol Chen and Stacey Addo who helped produce this episode.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

