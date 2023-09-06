Examining diversity and inclusion in the world of dance

This hour, we look at how dance has excluded people based on race and ability and how some people are fighting to change that. India Harville, a Disability Justice Consultant, talks about the need to shift attitudes in order to make dance more accessible. Jennifer Wiesner explains how she promotes racial diversity in her Norwalk dance studio, Studio Arte. And Anna Jayne Kimmel, an Assistant Professor of Dance at George Washington University, tells us how we can learn about law by understanding dance.

