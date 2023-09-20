© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disrupted

60 years after the March on Washington, the fight for equity continues

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Wayne EdwardsKhalilah Brown-DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published September 20, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT
A black and white photo of a person sweeping the steps of the Lincoln memorial with the reflecting pool in the background. There are papers scattered about and seats set up in what appears to be the aftermath of an event
Hulton Archive
/
Getty Images
A city worker cleaning the Lincoln Memorial stairs following the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Washington DC, US, 28th August 1963.

This hour, we’re exploring the history of civil rights for Black Americans and how people can create change now. Professor Adriane Lentz-Smith gives us some context around the 60th anniversary celebration of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, which happened on the same day as the shooting in Jacksonville. And Professor Ruha Benjamin, who is being recognized with this year's Stowe Prize, talks about her book Viral Justice: How We Grow the World We Want. She discusses the small things around us that produce both problems and solutions, and she explains why racism hurts even those it supposedly benefits.

Ruha Benjamin will be recognized for winning the Stowe Prize at events in Hartford on September 21st and 22nd. You can learn more about those events at this website: https://www.harrietbeecherstowecenter.org/stowe-prize/2023-stowe-prize/

GUESTS:

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.

See stories by Wayne Edwards
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski