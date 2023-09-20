60 years after the March on Washington, the fight for equity continues

This hour, we’re exploring the history of civil rights for Black Americans and how people can create change now. Professor Adriane Lentz-Smith gives us some context around the 60th anniversary celebration of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, which happened on the same day as the shooting in Jacksonville. And Professor Ruha Benjamin, who is being recognized with this year's Stowe Prize, talks about her book Viral Justice: How We Grow the World We Want. She discusses the small things around us that produce both problems and solutions, and she explains why racism hurts even those it supposedly benefits.

Ruha Benjamin will be recognized for winning the Stowe Prize at events in Hartford on September 21st and 22nd. You can learn more about those events at this website: https://www.harrietbeecherstowecenter.org/stowe-prize/2023-stowe-prize/

GUESTS:



