Athletes are changing the game, and the stigma, around mental health

This hour on Disrupted, we explore sports and mental health. The Fall sport season has begun. For some families, this will be their child’s first experience in competition. For others, their student athlete will continue competing in high school or college sports. As the competition level increases, the performance, academic and even social expectations can impact an athlete’s physical and mental health.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Ralph Dodd will discuss how the role of a sports psychologist has changed. It used to focus only on an athlete’s physical performance.

Tess Atkinson, who played soccer at CCSU, shares her experience with the stress of athletics.

Then we'll hear from two people who are providing mental health support. Bella Nadeau, a softball player in her senior year at UMass Boston, created a non-profit called Lets Get Real About Athlete Mental Health. Former college basketball player and entrepreneur Ivan Tchatchouwo talks about The Zone mobile app he helped create that evaluates and provides mental wellness for student-athletes.

GUESTS:



Dr. Ralph Dodd : Clinical Psychologist practicing out of West Hartford.

: Clinical Psychologist practicing out of West Hartford. Tess Atkinson : Former Central Connecticut State University soccer player.

: Former Central Connecticut State University soccer player. Bella Nadeau : Senior softball player at UMass Boston and creator of non-profit website Lets Get Real About Athlete Mental Health.

: Senior softball player at UMass Boston and creator of non-profit website Lets Get Real About Athlete Mental Health. Ivan Tchatchouwo: Former college basketball player and CEO of The Zone mobile app.

