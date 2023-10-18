Rethinking narratives around death and dying
This hour on Disrupted, we hear from three women who are rewriting narratives around death and dying in the U.S. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to confront death head-on. At the same time, we’re also seeing major changes in the death care industry — from the emergence of things like green burials and human composting to the diversification of funeral directors.
GUESTS:
- Cole Imperi: Founder of the School of American Thanatology and one of America’s leading experts on death, dying and grief
- Joél Simone Maldonado: Licensed funeral director, also known as The Grave Woman
- Celine Currier: Co-founder of the Connecticut Death Collective
This episode originally aired on March 29, 2023.
Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.