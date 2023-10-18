Rethinking narratives around death and dying

This hour on Disrupted, we hear from three women who are rewriting narratives around death and dying in the U.S. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to confront death head-on. At the same time, we’re also seeing major changes in the death care industry — from the emergence of things like green burials and human composting to the diversification of funeral directors.

GUESTS:

Cole Imperi: Founder of the School of American Thanatology and one of America’s leading experts on death, dying and grief

Founder of the School of American Thanatology and one of America’s leading experts on death, dying and grief Joél Simone Maldonado: Licensed funeral director, also known as The Grave Woman

Celine Currier: Co-founder of the Connecticut Death Collective



This episode originally aired on March 29, 2023.

