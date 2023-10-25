Horror books and movies and the real-life horrors of racism that they depict

As Halloween approaches, we are exploring how real-life horrors from America's history of racism show up in horror books and films. Mark H. Harris, one of the co-authors of 'The Black Guy Dies First: Black Horror Cinema from Fodder to Oscar,' talks about different eras of Black horror cinema and the origins of the famous racist horror trope referenced in his book's title. Author and academic historian P. Djèlí Clark discusses his story “Hide & Seek,” which was recently included in the collection 'Out There Screaming,' co-edited by Jordan Peele. He also explains how the idea of portraying the Ku Klux Klan as literal monsters in his book 'Ring Shout' was based on his research into interviews with formerly enslaved people. And Professor Kali Simmons exposes stereotypes about Indigenous people that date back hundreds of years and appear in some of the most popular horror works. She also gives examples of positive representation and offers her thoughts on 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

If you're looking to dive deeper into today's discussion, or you're just looking for a good scare this season, we compiled this read-and-watch list from the show.

Special thanks to our interns Lateshia Peters and Joey Morgan.

