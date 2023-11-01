How Gen Z is changing politics

As you prepare to cast your vote in this upcoming election, you may have questions about how campaigns work in Connecticut. This hour, we learn about the State Elections Enforcement Commission which oversees voter fraud allegations and campaign finance. We'll also talk about America's youngest voters, Gen Z. Ruby Belle Booth will provide insight on Gen Z's voting impact followed by an all-Gen Z roundtable.

Looking to dive deeper in today's discussion? Here are some resource links from the show.



GUESTS:



Joshua Foley : Senior Attorney and Spokesman, State Elections Enforcement Commission

: Senior Attorney and Spokesman, State Elections Enforcement Commission Ruby Belle Booth : Elections Coordinator, Tisch College Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning & Engagement on the campus of Tufts University

: Elections Coordinator, Tisch College Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning & Engagement on the campus of Tufts University Samuel Weinmann : University of New Haven Senior majoring in International Affairs. Executive Editor of Horseshoe Magazine

: University of New Haven Senior majoring in International Affairs. Executive Editor of Horseshoe Magazine Cristian Corza : Graduate, UConn Hartford. Campaign Manager to Hartford Mayoral candidate Arunan Arulampalam

: Graduate, UConn Hartford. Campaign Manager to Hartford Mayoral candidate Arunan Arulampalam Yesenia Rodriguez: Graduate, Claremont McKenna College. Works for a non-profit back in her hometown of Philadelphia

Special thanks to our interns Lateshia Peters and Joey Morgan for hosting the Gen Z Roundtable.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

