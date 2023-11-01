© 2023 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

How Gen Z is changing politics

By Wayne Edwards,
Kevin Chang BarnumKhalilah Brown-DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published November 1, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
Poll worker Kashmir Keen feeds absentee ballots into a tabulator at the New Haven Hall of Records.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Poll worker Kashmir Keen feeds absentee ballots into a tabulator at the New Haven Hall of Records.

As you prepare to cast your vote in this upcoming election, you may have questions about how campaigns work in Connecticut. This hour, we learn about the State Elections Enforcement Commission which oversees voter fraud allegations and campaign finance. We'll also talk about America's youngest voters, Gen Z. Ruby Belle Booth will provide insight on Gen Z's voting impact followed by an all-Gen Z roundtable.

Looking to dive deeper in today's discussion? Here are some resource links from the show.

GUESTS:

  • Joshua Foley: Senior Attorney and Spokesman, State Elections Enforcement Commission
  • Ruby Belle Booth: Elections Coordinator, Tisch College Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning & Engagement on the campus of Tufts University
  • Samuel Weinmann: University of New Haven Senior majoring in International Affairs. Executive Editor of Horseshoe Magazine
  • Cristian Corza: Graduate, UConn Hartford. Campaign Manager to Hartford Mayoral candidate Arunan Arulampalam
  • Yesenia Rodriguez: Graduate, Claremont McKenna College. Works for a non-profit back in her hometown of Philadelphia

Special thanks to our interns Lateshia Peters and Joey Morgan for hosting the Gen Z Roundtable.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Disrupted
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.<br/><br/>
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
