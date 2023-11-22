National Book Award winner Ned Blackhawk on how Native peoples have shaped U.S. history

Ned Blackhawk's book 'The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History,' just won a National Book Award. In recognition of that award, we listen back to our interview with Professor Blackhawk. We also hear Professor of Law Matthew L.M. Fletcher give us the context around the Supreme Court ruling on the Indian Child Welfare Act from earlier this year.

GUESTS:

Matthew L.M. Fletcher : the Harry Burns Hutchins Collegiate Professor of Law and Professor of American Culture at the University of Michigan and a citizen of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. He is appointed to the appellate court of several tribes

: the Harry Burns Hutchins Collegiate Professor of Law and Professor of American Culture at the University of Michigan and a citizen of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. He is appointed to the appellate court of several tribes Ned Blackhawk: Professor of History and American Studies at Yale. His most recent book, 'The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History,' just won a National Book Award

This episode originally aired on July 5, 2023.

Special thanks to our interns Carol Chen and Stacey Addo.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.