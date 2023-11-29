The search for innovative solutions to women’s economic insecurity in Connecticut

On November 14th, Disrupted held a live event at Quinnipiac University to talk with leaders from across our state about the economic inequities that women face. The discussion focused on housing, childcare and economic mobility and coincided with the release of a report titled "Elusive Equity: Continuing Effects of the Pandemic on Women’s Economic Security.” First, Michelle Riordan-Nold of CTData Collaborative and Jenny Steadman of Aurora Women and Girls Foundation spoke about the findings of the report. Then, Jenny Steadman of Aurora Women and Girls Foundation, Karen DuBois-Walton of Elm City Communities, Emily Byrne of Connecticut Voices for Children and Karen Lott of the Women’s League Child Development Center talked about potential solutions to the issues women are facing.

The report was created by CTData Collaborative and funded by Aurora Women and Girls Foundation and The Community Fund for Women and Girls of the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven. To read the report, you can go to CTData Collaborative's website.

GUESTS:

Special thanks to our interns Lateshia Peters and Joey Morgan.

