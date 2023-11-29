© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disrupted

The search for innovative solutions to women’s economic insecurity in Connecticut

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Wayne EdwardsKhalilah Brown-DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published November 29, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST
Six women stand in front of a group of chairs and a projector screen. From left to right, Khalilah Brown-Dean wears a pink jacket and black pants, Karen DuBois-Walton wears a dark jacket and black pants, Emily Byrne wears a green jacket and black pants, Michelle Riordan-Nold wears a pink jacket and black pants, Jenny Steadman wears a dark jacket and dark pants and Karen Lott wears a dark jacket and black pants.
1 of 3  — Disrupting gender inequity in Connecticut group photo
Disrupted host Khalilah Brown-Dean hosted a panel discussion at Quinnipiac University on November 14, 2023, discussing the economic inequities women face. From left to right: Khalilah Brown-Dean, host of Disrupted; Karen DuBois-Walton, President of Elm City Communities; Emily Byrne, Executive Director of Connecticut Voices for Children; Michelle Riordan-Nold, Executive Director of CTData Collaborative; Jenny Steadman, Executive Director of Aurora Women and Girls Foundation and Karen Lott, Executive Director of the Women’s League Child Development Center.
Tony Spinelli for Connecticut Public
Jenny Steadman sits on a chair next to Michelle Riordan-Nold. Michelle is holding a microphone and they are looking off to the side as they participate in a live panel discussion.
2 of 3  — 231114_disrupted546_TZ8_0364.jpg
In the first part of the event, Khalilah Brown-Dean spoke with Jenny Steadman, Executive Director of Aurora Women and Girls Foundation (left) and Michelle Riordan-Nold, Executive Director of CTData Collaborative (right). The discussion focused on a new report titled "Elusive Equity: Continuing Effects of the Pandemic on Women’s Economic Security.” The report was created by CTData Collaborative and funded by Aurora Women and Girls Foundation and The Community Fund for Women and Girls of the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven.
Tony Spinelli for Connecticut Public
Khalilah Brown-Dean wears a pink jacket and is the only one facing the camera as she speaks with a group of women panelists seated at the front of a classroom.
3 of 3  — 231114_disrupted406_TS1_6798.jpg
In the second part of the event, Khalilah Brown-Dean spoke with Jenny Steadman, Executive Director of Aurora Women and Girls Foundation; Karen DuBois-Walton, President of Elm City Communities; Emily Byrne, Executive Director of Connecticut Voices for Children and Karen Lott, Executive Director of the Women’s League Child Development Center about how to approach the economic inequities women in Connecticut face.
Tony Spinelli for Connecticut Public

On November 14th, Disrupted held a live event at Quinnipiac University to talk with leaders from across our state about the economic inequities that women face. The discussion focused on housing, childcare and economic mobility and coincided with the release of a report titled "Elusive Equity: Continuing Effects of the Pandemic on Women’s Economic Security.” First, Michelle Riordan-Nold of CTData Collaborative and Jenny Steadman of Aurora Women and Girls Foundation spoke about the findings of the report. Then, Jenny Steadman of Aurora Women and Girls Foundation, Karen DuBois-Walton of Elm City Communities, Emily Byrne of Connecticut Voices for Children and Karen Lott of the Women’s League Child Development Center talked about potential solutions to the issues women are facing.

The report was created by CTData Collaborative and funded by Aurora Women and Girls Foundation and The Community Fund for Women and Girls of the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven. To read the report, you can go to CTData Collaborative's website.

GUESTS:

Special thanks to our interns Lateshia Peters and Joey Morgan.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.

See stories by Wayne Edwards
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski