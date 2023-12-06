© 2023 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

‘Tis the season for holiday movies, etiquette tips and traditions around the world

By Wayne Edwards,
Kevin Chang BarnumKhalilah Brown-DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published December 6, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST
Chinese Garden celebrates the longest night of year with lots of beautiful hand-crafted lanterns and shimmering light during free annual event.
Julius Reque / Getty Images
/
Moment RF
As we gather with friends, family or co-workers, questions about social courtesies may arise. This hour on Disrupted, we learn holiday etiquette tips from lifestyle and etiquette expert Terri Bryant.

Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are the more recognizable holidays of this season, but have you heard of or celebrated Bodhi Day or Pancha Ganapati? Dr. Aaron M. Gale educates us about religious holidays celebrated worldwide during the winter months.

According to people.com, 2023’s holiday-themed film lineup will feature more than 100 movies on broadcast and streaming platforms. Journalist Philiana Ng joins us to discuss this season's “must-see” holiday movies. You’ll even hear host Khalilah Brown-Dean share her go-to holiday classic.

GUESTS:

Disrupted
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.<br/><br/>
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
