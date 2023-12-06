‘Tis the season for holiday movies, etiquette tips and traditions around the world

As we gather with friends, family or co-workers, questions about social courtesies may arise. This hour on Disrupted, we learn holiday etiquette tips from lifestyle and etiquette expert Terri Bryant.

Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are the more recognizable holidays of this season, but have you heard of or celebrated Bodhi Day or Pancha Ganapati? Dr. Aaron M. Gale educates us about religious holidays celebrated worldwide during the winter months.

According to people.com, 2023’s holiday-themed film lineup will feature more than 100 movies on broadcast and streaming platforms. Journalist Philiana Ng joins us to discuss this season's “must-see” holiday movies. You’ll even hear host Khalilah Brown-Dean share her go-to holiday classic.

GUESTS:



Terri Bryant: Lifestyle and Etiquette expert. Owner, The Swann School of Protocol - Bridgeport

Dr. Aaron M. Gale: Associate Professor of Religious Studies, West Virginia University

Philiana Ng: Entertainment and Television Journalist

