Disrupted

Mr. Chazz is breaking generational patterns by helping parents rethink how we raise kids

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Wayne EdwardsKhalilah Brown-DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published December 13, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST
This hour, we talk to people who are disrupting the way we think about parenting. Mr. Chazz has hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok and Instagram. He tells us how social media can be used to break generational cycles of unhealthy parenting behaviors. And cultural developmental psychologist Nandita Chaudhary discusses her realization that the developmental psychology she was studying didn't reflect childhood in India, where she grew up.

GUESTS:

  • Mr. Chazz: teacher; social media content creator and host of 'Mr. Chazz’s Leadership, Parenting & Teaching Podcast.'
  • Nandita Chaudhary: independent scholar and visiting professor at the Federal University of Bahia in Brazil. She studies cultural development psychology.

Our intern Lateshia Peters helped produce this episode.

Special thanks to our intern Joey Morgan.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.

Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
