Mr. Chazz is breaking generational patterns by helping parents rethink how we raise kids

This hour, we talk to people who are disrupting the way we think about parenting. Mr. Chazz has hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok and Instagram. He tells us how social media can be used to break generational cycles of unhealthy parenting behaviors. And cultural developmental psychologist Nandita Chaudhary discusses her realization that the developmental psychology she was studying didn't reflect childhood in India, where she grew up.

GUESTS:

Mr. Chazz : teacher; social media content creator and host of 'Mr. Chazz’s Leadership, Parenting & Teaching Podcast.'

: teacher; social media content creator and host of 'Mr. Chazz’s Leadership, Parenting & Teaching Podcast.' Nandita Chaudhary: independent scholar and visiting professor at the Federal University of Bahia in Brazil. She studies cultural development psychology.

Our intern Lateshia Peters helped produce this episode.

Special thanks to our intern Joey Morgan.

