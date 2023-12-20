© 2023 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Connecticut’s young people on the state’s 'Unspoken Crisis'

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Wayne EdwardsKhalilah Brown-DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published December 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST
A recent report found that one in five young people in Connecticut is dealing with challenges like disconnection from education and employment, being at-risk of not graduating high school and incarceration. This hour, we take a closer look at that report. First, Andrew Ferguson walks us through the numbers. He is Co-CEO of Dalio Education, the organization that commissioned Boston Consulting Group to create the report. Then, we talk to young people in the state about what it's like to grow up in Connecticut.

You can find the report, "Connecticut's Unspoken Crisis," on Dalio Education's website.

The panel discussion clips in this episode are from a public awareness campaign organized by the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM). You can watch the full panel discussion featuring Joshua Brown from Domus and Mayor Luke Bronin on CCM's Facebook page.

GUESTS:

  • Andrew Ferguson: Co-CEO of Dalio Education. Dalio Education is the organization that commissioned Boston Consulting Group to create the report "Connecticut's Unspoken Crisis." He has also worked as an elementary school teacher in New Haven.
  • Yaismely Segura: student at Stamford High School. Since fifth grade, she has taken part in programs at Domus, a Stamford-based organization that works to engage and support youth.
  • Diego Felix: grew up in Hartford and was part of the Youth Service Corps at Our Piece of the Pie (OPP), a Hartford-based non-profit that educates and trains young people

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.

See stories by Wayne Edwards
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski