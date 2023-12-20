Connecticut’s young people on the state’s 'Unspoken Crisis'

A recent report found that one in five young people in Connecticut is dealing with challenges like disconnection from education and employment, being at-risk of not graduating high school and incarceration. This hour, we take a closer look at that report. First, Andrew Ferguson walks us through the numbers. He is Co-CEO of Dalio Education, the organization that commissioned Boston Consulting Group to create the report. Then, we talk to young people in the state about what it's like to grow up in Connecticut.

You can find the report, "Connecticut's Unspoken Crisis," on Dalio Education's website.

The panel discussion clips in this episode are from a public awareness campaign organized by the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM). You can watch the full panel discussion featuring Joshua Brown from Domus and Mayor Luke Bronin on CCM's Facebook page.

GUESTS:

Andrew Ferguson : Co-CEO of Dalio Education. Dalio Education is the organization that commissioned Boston Consulting Group to create the report "Connecticut's Unspoken Crisis." He has also worked as an elementary school teacher in New Haven.

: Co-CEO of Dalio Education. Dalio Education is the organization that commissioned Boston Consulting Group to create the report "Connecticut's Unspoken Crisis." He has also worked as an elementary school teacher in New Haven. Yaismely Segura : student at Stamford High School. Since fifth grade, she has taken part in programs at Domus, a Stamford-based organization that works to engage and support youth.

: student at Stamford High School. Since fifth grade, she has taken part in programs at Domus, a Stamford-based organization that works to engage and support youth. Diego Felix: grew up in Hartford and was part of the Youth Service Corps at Our Piece of the Pie (OPP), a Hartford-based non-profit that educates and trains young people

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.