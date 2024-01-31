NPR host Ayesha Rascoe celebrates what it means to be 'HBCU Made'

In a new essay, NPR host Ayesha Rascoe writes about how Howard University helped shape her into the person she is today. The essay is part of a collection that she edited called 'HBCU Made: A Celebration of the Black College Experience' and features contributors like Oprah Winfrey, Stacey Abrams and comedian Roy Wood Jr. This hour, she tells us about the book and her career, discussing everything from self doubt to sounding different from the hosts that NPR listeners are used to.

