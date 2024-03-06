What we've learned and what we haven't since the start of the pandemic

COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020. It continues to impact our lives to this day. This hour, we’re looking back at the four years since the pandemic started to understand what we’ve learned.

Health policy expert Scott L. Greer analyzes the U.S. government's response to COVID-19. And critical care and infectious disease physician Taison Bell talks about health equity in addition to his experience of the early days of the pandemic.

GUESTS:

Scott L. Greer : Professor of Health Management and Policy and Global Public Health at the University of Michigan and one of the editors of the book 'Coronavirus Politics: The Comparative Politics and Policy of COVID-19'

: Professor of Health Management and Policy and Global Public Health at the University of Michigan and one of the editors of the book 'Coronavirus Politics: The Comparative Politics and Policy of COVID-19' Dr. Taison Bell: Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Virginia

You can see the full video of the CT Public event with Uché Blackstock that was mentioned in this episode on CT Public's recorded events page.

Special thanks to our interns Scout Raimondo and Sajina Shrestha.

