Rethinking how we approach leadership with Eddie S. Glaude Jr.

Provided by Harvard University Press 'We Are the Leaders We Have Been Looking For' by Princeton University Professor Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr.

Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr. returns to the show to talk about his new book, 'We Are the Leaders We Have Been Looking For.' The book reevaluates our understanding of leadership and argues that ordinary people need to become leaders. He also explains his views on the 2024 election and how reading The Autobiography of Malcolm X changed his life.

GUEST:



Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr.: James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University. He is a frequent contributor to MSNBC and a bestselling author. His newest book is 'We Are the Leaders We Have Been Looking For.'



You can listen back to the first episode of Disrupted, which also features Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr. and was mentioned in this week's interview, on our website.

You can read the piece in Time that Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr. wrote that was discussed in this episode on Time's website.

