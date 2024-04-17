© 2024 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Rethinking how we approach leadership with Eddie S. Glaude Jr.

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Wayne EdwardsKhalilah Brown-DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published April 17, 2024 at 12:07 PM EDT
A headshot of Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr. wearing a dark suit, white shirt and light striped tie. He stands in a room with wooden walls.
Sameer A. Khan
/
Provided by Harvard University Press
Princeton University Professor and frequent MSNBC contributor Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says “We need to stop outsourcing our responsibility to democracy to others.”
The cover of 'We Are the Leaders We Have Been Looking For' by Princeton University Professor Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr. The book has a tan background. Eddie S. Glaude is written at the top. Below that is the title, written in large block letters fading from purple to orange.
Provided by Harvard University Press
'We Are the Leaders We Have Been Looking For' by Princeton University Professor Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr.

Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr. returns to the show to talk about his new book, 'We Are the Leaders We Have Been Looking For.' The book reevaluates our understanding of leadership and argues that ordinary people need to become leaders. He also explains his views on the 2024 election and how reading The Autobiography of Malcolm X changed his life.

GUEST:

  • Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr.: James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University. He is a frequent contributor to MSNBC and a bestselling author. His newest book is 'We Are the Leaders We Have Been Looking For.'

You can listen back to the first episode of Disrupted, which also features Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr. and was mentioned in this week's interview, on our website.

You can read the piece in Time that Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr. wrote that was discussed in this episode on Time's website.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.

Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public where she provides editorial support for the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
