Disrupted

Libraries are building community through identity and cultural change

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Wayne EdwardsKhalilah Brown-DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published May 8, 2024 at 11:46 AM EDT
A Drag performer sits in front of a group of children holding a book and appearing to read the book. On the wall is a television that says "DRAG STORY HOUR. There are pride flags covering a window and pride flags covering table with candles on it.
Michael Nigro
/
Getty
A Drag performer reads a children's book at The Community Church of Chesterland's Drag Queen Story Hour in Chesterland, Ohio, in 2021. The heightened security at the church, which was reportedly firebombed a week before the event, came on the heels of a spike of anti-drag demonstrations in Ohio communities and across the country.

Many people think of libraries as quiet places to study, work or read a book. But the quiet rooms of libraries have also been centers of social change. This hour, we look at how libraries help people build community and explore their identities. First, we talk about a recent drag story hour in Enfield, CT that was successfully rescheduled after it had initially been canceled due to safety concerns. Then, we discuss a pioneering librarian who helped start New York's well-known Morgan Library & Museum while keeping her racial identity a secret.

GUESTS:

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
Disrupted Black Voices
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.

See stories by Wayne Edwards
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public where she provides editorial support for the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
