Disrupted

Immigration policies that have shaped the U.S. from 1924 to 2024

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Wayne EdwardsKhalilah Brown-DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published May 29, 2024 at 12:43 PM EDT
Immigrant children, Ellis Island, New York. Circa 1908
National Archives
Immigrant children, Ellis Island, New York. Circa 1908

Both Democrats and Republicans are hoping immigration policy will win them votes in 2024. This hour, we take a look at immigration laws from the past and present. Atlantic Staff Writer and 2023 Pulitzer Prize-winner Caitlin Dickerson talks about President Biden and former President Trump's records on immigration and tells us who is immigrating to the U.S. today. We also hear from a group that supports immigrants through community organizing in Bridgeport and Hartford, and we learn about a restrictive immigration act that was signed 100 years ago.

GUESTS:

For more on the history of U.S. immigration policy, you can listen to our episode on Chinese American exclusion and resistance.

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.

Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public where she provides editorial support for the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
