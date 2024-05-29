Immigration policies that have shaped the U.S. from 1924 to 2024

Both Democrats and Republicans are hoping immigration policy will win them votes in 2024. This hour, we take a look at immigration laws from the past and present. Atlantic Staff Writer and 2023 Pulitzer Prize-winner Caitlin Dickerson talks about President Biden and former President Trump's records on immigration and tells us who is immigrating to the U.S. today. We also hear from a group that supports immigrants through community organizing in Bridgeport and Hartford, and we learn about a restrictive immigration act that was signed 100 years ago.

GUESTS:

Caitlin Dickerson : Staff Writer for The Atlantic. In 2023 she won a Pulitzer Prize for her work on the U.S. policy of separating migrant children from their families.

: Staff Writer for The Atlantic. In 2023 she won a Pulitzer Prize for her work on the U.S. policy of separating migrant children from their families. Barbara López : Director of Make the Road Connecticut

: Director of Make the Road Connecticut Mae Ngai: Lung Family Professor of Asian American Studies and Professor of History at Columbia University. Her most recent book is 'The Chinese Question: The Gold Rushes and Global Politics.'

For more on the history of U.S. immigration policy, you can listen to our episode on Chinese American exclusion and resistance.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.