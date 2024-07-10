© 2024 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Preview Paris 2024, from a Paralympic shark attack survivor to an Olympic sport rooted in hip-hop

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Wayne EdwardsKhalilah Brown-DeanRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published July 10, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT
B-Girl Logistx performs during Red Bull BC One World Final in Gdansk, Poland on November 6, 2021.
B-Girl Logistx performs during Red Bull BC One World Final in Gdansk, Poland on November 6, 2021.
Ali Truwit will swim for Team USA in the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.
Ali Truwit will swim for Team USA in the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.
This hour, we prepare for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic games. We'll hear from competitors, including a Connecticut native who lost part of her leg in a shark attack one year ago. She will now swim for Team USA in the Paralympics. We'll also check in on the geopolitical implications of this year's Olympics and talk to Logan "Logistx" Edra, who is competing in breaking— a style of dance rooted in hip-hop culture. It is the first time that breaking will be an Olympic sport.

GUESTS:

  • Ali Truwit: swimmer from Connecticut who will be competing in the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games
  • Les Carpenter: Olympics writer for the Washington Post
  • Logan Edra aka "Logistx": one of the four breakers competing for Team USA in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.

Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the Deputy Director of Storytelling
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
