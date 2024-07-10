Preview Paris 2024, from a Paralympic shark attack survivor to an Olympic sport rooted in hip-hop

This hour, we prepare for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic games. We'll hear from competitors, including a Connecticut native who lost part of her leg in a shark attack one year ago. She will now swim for Team USA in the Paralympics. We'll also check in on the geopolitical implications of this year's Olympics and talk to Logan "Logistx" Edra, who is competing in breaking— a style of dance rooted in hip-hop culture. It is the first time that breaking will be an Olympic sport.

GUESTS:



Ali Truwit : swimmer from Connecticut who will be competing in the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games

: swimmer from Connecticut who will be competing in the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games Les Carpenter : Olympics writer for the Washington Post

: Olympics writer for the Washington Post Logan Edra aka "Logistx": one of the four breakers competing for Team USA in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games

