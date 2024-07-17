Beauty pageants are changing: 'It's about the whole person'

In its early stages, Miss America was mostly about physical beauty. Today, pageants have placed more emphasis on interviewing skills, social platform and inclusiveness.

Shavana Clarke is the first openly queer and lesbian woman to win Miss Connecticut USA. She shares her pageant journey and her mental health experience through her personal blog.

We also hear from Sally-Ann Fawcett, one of the judges in the first ever Miss AI Beauty Pageant. It’s a competition where teams from around the world digitally create the contestants.

Provided / Fanvue World AI Creator Awards An AI-generated Moroccan AI influencer named Kenza Layla won the first ever Miss AI crown.

GUESTS:

Shavana Clarke: 2024 Miss Connecticut USA.

Sally-Ann Fawcett: Miss AI Pageant judge. Head judge, Miss Great Britain.

