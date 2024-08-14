'Civics 101': A Special Series on How Our Democracy Works

Disrupted will be back with new episodes in September. In the meantime, as we prepare for the election, we are bringing you some highlights from the New Hampshire Public Radio series 'Civics 101.' This series will help answer some of the biggest questions about how our government works.

Are We A Democracy Or A Republic?

August 14, 2024

Civics 101 has a tagline: we’re a show about the basics of how our democracy works. And there’s a complaint we get pretty often around here, that our tagline contains the word "democracy," but the United States is actually a republic. So...do we need to make a change? We dig into that question and talk about how our two-party system compares to other countries.

Why Vote, And How To Do It

August 28, 2024

The United States is supposed to be a representative democracy. We vote for our leaders, and those leaders represent our interests. But the impact of your vote isn't always so clear. On Civics 101, NHPR's show about the basics of how our democracy works, we talk about why you should vote, and provide wisdom to help you prepare for the polls.