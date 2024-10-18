Exploring Appalachia beyond ‘Hillbilly Elegy’

If you've never spent time in Appalachia, your idea of the region might be shaped by what you see in media like vice presidential nominee JD Vance’s bestselling memoir Hillbilly Elegy and its subsequent movie adaptation. But many popular depictions of Appalachia ignore its rich diversity. This hour, we talk to people who grew up in Appalachia to go beyond the stereotypes. Neema Avashia discusses her book Another Appalachia: Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place and tells us about searching for belonging with multiple marginalized identities. And Crystal Wilkinson, former Poet Laureate of Kentucky and author of the culinary memoir Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts: Stories and Recipes from Five Generations of Black Country Cooks, reflects on her family's long and complex history in Appalachia stretching back to a marriage between a white man and an enslaved Black woman.



