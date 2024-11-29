Poet Crystal Wilkinson connects to kitchen ghosts through cooking

Poet Crystal Wilkinson says people are always surprised to hear that there are Black people in Appalachia. That’s despite the fact that two million Black people live in the region. The Black presence in Appalachia goes all the way back to the time of enslavement. And Crystal’s own family is a part of that history— her relatives Aggy and Tarlton Wilkinson were an interracial couple there in the early 1800s.

She talks about all of that in her book Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts: Stories and Recipes from Five Generations of Black Country Cooks. It’s a culinary memoir about how she connects with her Appalachian ancestors through cooking.

This hour, hear our extended interview with Crystal. She joins us to talk about food, family and her relationship to the past. She discusses her appreciation for traditions like Thanksgiving cooking, while learning through her children how those traditions evolve.

GUEST:



Crystal Wilkinson: Writer and former Poet Laureate of Kentucky. She teaches creative writing at the University of Kentucky and is author of Perfect Black. Her latest book is Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts: Stories and Recipes from Five Generations of Black Country Cooks.

This is an extended version of the interview that originally aired on October 18, 2024.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.