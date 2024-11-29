© 2024 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Poet Crystal Wilkinson connects to kitchen ghosts through cooking

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-Dean, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Megan Fitzgerald
Published November 29, 2024 at 9:00 AM EST
1 of 3  — Grandmother’s Blackberry Cobbler_Page_1_Image_0001XX.jpg
Kelly Marshall / Provided
2 of 3  — Pine Lick Mutton Leg and GravyXX.jpg
Kelly Marshall / Provided
3 of 3  — Gingerbread and Sauce_Page_1_Image_0001XX.jpg
Kelly Marshall / Provided

Poet Crystal Wilkinson says people are always surprised to hear that there are Black people in Appalachia. That’s despite the fact that two million Black people live in the region. The Black presence in Appalachia goes all the way back to the time of enslavement. And Crystal’s own family is a part of that history— her relatives Aggy and Tarlton Wilkinson were an interracial couple there in the early 1800s.

She talks about all of that in her book Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts: Stories and Recipes from Five Generations of Black Country Cooks. It’s a culinary memoir about how she connects with her Appalachian ancestors through cooking.

This hour, hear our extended interview with Crystal. She joins us to talk about food, family and her relationship to the past. She discusses her appreciation for traditions like Thanksgiving cooking, while learning through her children how those traditions evolve.

GUEST:

This is an extended version of the interview that originally aired on October 18, 2024.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Disrupted Black VoicesFood
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
