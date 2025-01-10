© 2025 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Untangling the complexities of U.S. history in the classroom

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonMegan Fitzgerald
Published January 10, 2025 at 3:13 PM EST
Disrupted host Khalilah Brown-Dean, Connecticut State Historian Andy Horowitz, UConn Professor Fiona Vernal, and Director of Education for Akomawt Educational Initiative Chris Newell (left to right) were part of a panel discussion hosted by The Connecticut Forum on November 14, 2024, at the Hartford Public Libray.
Photo courtesy of The Connecticut Forum
Disrupted host Khalilah Brown-Dean, Connecticut State Historian Andy Horowitz, UConn Professor Fiona Vernal, and Director of Education for Akomawt Educational Initiative Chris Newell (left to right) were part of a panel discussion hosted by The Connecticut Forum on November 14, 2024, at the Hartford Public Library, Downtown Library. The event was titled "Reflections on Connecticut’s Complex History."

In recent years, politicians across the U.S. have been debating what history should be taught in the classroom. Connecticut is no exception to these debates— a 2022 press conference announcing a planned Native Studies curriculum in Connecticut's public schools turned tense when questions around the specifics of the program came up.

This hour, we’re talking to historians and educators to learn what it's like to teach and study the past in all its complexity in today's polarized political climate.

This panel was part of a live event hosted with The Connecticut Forum in November, less than two weeks after the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

GUESTS:

To hear more about Professor Andy Horowitz's research, you can listen to our episode on disasters.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

