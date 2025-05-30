How high school student activists push for change, from present to past

We hear a lot about politically engaged college students, but we don’t always hear about politically engaged high school students.

This hour, we learn how high school students past and present have fought for change in their communities. We talk to two current students at University High School of Science and Engineering in Hartford about testifying before lawmakers to increase their access to transportation. We'll also hear about high school activism of the 1960s and 1970s, including how the FBI monitored students.

GUESTS:

Nariyah Lindsay: High School Senior and President of the Social Justice League at University High School of Science and Engineering in Hartford

High School Senior and President of the Social Justice League at University High School of Science and Engineering in Hartford Oluwaseyi Oluborode: High School Junior and Vice President of the Social Justice League at University High School of Science and Engineering in Hartford

High School Junior and Vice President of the Social Justice League at University High School of Science and Engineering in Hartford Aaron G. Fountain Jr.: Historian who researches high school protests. His book High School Students Unite!: Teen Activism, Education Reform, & FBI Surveillance in Postwar America comes out in December.



Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.